Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 13 | Will Salman Forgive Shehnaaz?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – January 13, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 started as Siddharth called Shehnaaz inside, but she refused to oblige. An irked Salman Khan called Shukla inside and refrained him from talking to her when she asked permission to talk to him. Later on, she apologised to him for her behavior.

Salman schooled Shehnaaz for her reactions, including the incident which involved her hitting Siddharth four times. He made her understand things in his own way, post which she finally broke into laughter. Mahira went and hugged Shehnaaz, after which she joined the other contestants in the celebrations.

Shehnaaz also hugged Salman Khan and apologized to him. Thereafter, the superstar cut the cake along with the others. He then asked for Shehnaaz’s bag and said that he was taking her along with him. Thereafter, Salman took leave from everyone and said that nobody will be leaving the house.

The host Khan advised Shehnaaz in his own way. Salman gave a reference to his sisters and niece and said that they have never behaved in this manner in front of others. He also advised her to command respect instead of demanding it.

Next day, Shehnaaz spoke to Siddharth about a live-in relationship, which left him in splits. She said she knows he has no attachment towards her. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira got involved in a fun banter. She got irked at a particular comment passed on by Paras. He tried to make her understand but to no avail. He then walked away getting angry about the same. Paras conveyed the same in front of Arti and Shefali.

Asim passed a comment that he knew the reason why everyone was losing weight inside the house. Shefali interrupted him after which he said that he is actually talking to Mahira and not her. This led to a minor tiff between the two of them.

Later, Shehnaaz informed Madhurima that she had learnt a lesson from the incident that happened the other day. Paras and Mahira had a conversation about the kiss thing wherein she said that this might look wrong outside. Mahira broke down and said that her family is watching everything and that they are not open-minded.

Later, Bigg Boss applauded all the housemates for contributing towards the success of the show. Thereafter, they were informed about the Elite Club, the membership of which will be given only to a few housemates. The ones who were a part of the elite club will also get a chance to save themselves from nominations for a week.

Then, Season 11’s finalist Hina Khan entered the house to select one housemate among Shehnaaz and Asim who will become the first member of the Elite Club. The two of them were asked to prove their worth in front of Hina. They tried to provide their own points of view and proved the other one unworthy of elite membership. Arti defended Shehnaaz while Rashami defended Asim.

