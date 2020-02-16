Dulquer Salmaan's Photos With Wife Amal And Daughter Maryam Are Aww-dorable

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan is one actor who commands a fan following across the nation for his chocolate boy looks and personality. The actor is not only popular in Mollywood but is also a known name in Bollywood today. But, what most people don’t know is that, along with being a hard-working overachiever, Dulquer is also a very happily married family man. Read all about Dulquer Salmaan’s family ahead-

Dulquer Salmaan’s adorable family

It is said that Dulquer’s family reportedly believes that marriage at an early age brings more stability and focus on the life of an individual. Dulquer’s family helped him select his bride. Some reports also suggest that his mother, Sulfath was the one who gave the final approval for his wife, Amaal Sufiya, after meeting her at a few social gatherings. Amaal Sufiya is an architect by profession and is also an expert interior designer.

Take a look at their adorable pictures together

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya had an arranged marriage, but Dulquer has always mentioned that his wife is his best friend. In an interview with a leading entertainment daily, he said that he considers Amaal as one of his biggest pillars of strength. The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2011. The two are now proud parents of their little baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

