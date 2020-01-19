All You Need To Know About Dulquer Salmaan's Career, Net Worth, And Family

Dulquer Salmaan is the south Indian superstar Mammootty's son has made his mark as a talented actor in Tamil and Malayalam movies. He is known to do substantial movies with powerful scripts where the majority of his movies have been either a commercial or critically hit.

He debuted in the Hindi cinema with his movie Karwaan along with Mithila Palkar. Dulquer is also known to be a major fashion inspiration and has a massive female following as well. Take a look at the 33-year-old actor's career timeline and net worth.

Dulquer Salmaan's career and net worth

Born on 28 July 1986 in Kochi, Kerala, the Malayali heartthrob has made his mark in the Mollywood industry from the movie Ustad Hotel in 2012. In an eight-year-long acting career, Dulquer Salmaan has managed to carve a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry. Last seen romancing and dancing in B.C. Noufal's Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Dulquer's filmography promises interesting movies.

He has made his name with the Tamil and Multilingual movies like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Bangalore Days, O Kadhal Kanmani, Charlie, and Mahanati. Besides these Malayalam movies, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to feature in Tamil movie directed by Desingh Periyaswamy titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan will be the actor's first film as a producer. He is also producing two other films titled Varane Aavashyamundu and Kurup where he is starring himself as well.

His net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹32 crores (source: celebstrendingnow). In a 2018 top 100 celebrity list of a reputed international magazine, the Malayali actors Mohanlal and Dulquer were listed among richest Indian celebrities in the year securing 73rd and 79th spots respectively where Dulquer earned about ₹9.28 crores in that year. Dulquer Salmaan is a car fanatic and reportedly owns the luxury cars including Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, BMW M3, Ferrari 458 Spider - ₹1.74 crores, BMW X6 M - ₹2.13 crores, and Volkswagen Polo GTI - ₹24 lakhs.

Dulquer Salmaan's relationships

Since Dulquer Salmaan was married before he even debuted in the film industry, he is one of the actors who has rarely had to fend off rumours of link-ups to his co-stars. Dulquer married architect Amal Sufiya in 2011 a year before he debuted in the film industry. Amal Sufiya reportedly belonged to the North Indian Muslim family while her family was settled in Chennai. The adorable couple has a daughter born in May 2017 named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Dulquer is often seen sharing pictures on social media with her daughter.

Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming movies as a producer

Dulquer Salmaan is all set for 2020 with five of his movies releasing this year out of which he is producing two of his films under his production banner called Wayfarer films. His most anticipated film of the year is Kurup.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan will be the actor's first film as a producer. His film Varane Avashyamund which he is producing and acting himself will mark the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

