Dulquer Salmaan Has An 'endearing' Trick To Beat Nervousness While Doing Intimate Scenes

Intimate scenes have always been a tricky department for actors, with many refusing to do such scenes, and several stars finding it uncomfortabke to perform. Even Dulquer Salmaan finds it extremely hard to get intimate with his co-star during shooting. The actor stated that even his hands shake out of nervousness, and he even wonders if the women think he’s being a ‘jerk’ to get a ‘kick’ out of those scenes. The Bangalore Days star said that he likes to use an ‘endearing’ trick of tucking the woman’s hair behind her ear. Despite supportive co-stars like Sonam K Ahuja, the actor said that the scenes were not among his ‘favourite things to shoot.’

Dulquer Salmaan recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupias’s podcast No Filter Neha, where he was asked about performing intimate scenes. He replied, "My hands shake. One of my tricks when I do intimate scenes, I always tuck women's hair behind their ear. I find it very endearing, in real life also. But in real life, it's easier because the person is familiar. I share a familiarity with my wife, even with my sister or mother. When I do share physical contact or affection with them, it's easy for me.”

He added, “Every time I'm with a co-star, I mean, I have got a lot better now, I'm always thinking, 'Are they thinking that I'm a jerk to be getting a kick out of this?' Women are quick to find out. They are very sharp at seeing this and are almost always amused by this. And then I feel like I'm naked, that they can see right through me, see what I'm going through. Someone like Sonam is very sweet about it, but it is not my favourite things to shoot."

Professional front

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan featured in three movies this year. He acted in his second Bollywood film, The Zoya Factor. The actor also starred in Oru Yamandan Premakadha and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

