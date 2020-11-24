'Durgamati': Bhumi Pednekar shares intriguing motion poster, reveals trailer release date

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is all set to leave her fans stunned with her upcoming spooky film Durgamati: The Myth, shared the motion posters of the film. The poster shows Bhumi Pednekar wearing a red saree and striking a power pose on a throne. She's also holding a trident in her hand and looks extremely fierce in her titular avatar with her eyes full of revenge.

Bhumi Pednekar shares Durgamati motion poster

Apart from sharing the motion poster of the film, the actress also informed that the trailer of the film is set to release on November 25. The Bala actress had earlier shared a new poster from her upcoming film which showed the actress in seeks of vengeance. The poster showed Bhumi looking intently through the mirror. Her bindi had partially rubbed off and she had revenge written all over her face. The picture had an eerie quality to it and was set in a dilapidated old palace which has been left in negligence for ages.

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati.” The film is slated to hit the OTT platform from December 11. Durgamati is the remake of the hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. It starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role of a female IAS officer who gets possessed by the ghost of a dead queen. Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill, Karan Kapadia, and others in pivotal roles.

The Bhumi Pednekar starring film has been shot at real locations in Madhya Pradesh. She is playing the role of an IAS officer in the movie. Mahie has also been roped in for the role of a cop in the film. Earlier, the name of the film was Durgavati, later it was changed to Durgamati where Bhumi shared the new poster of the film while revealing the newly changed name. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has started prepping for her upcoming film Badhai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this film, the actress will also be a part of magnum opus Takht.

