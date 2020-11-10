Bhumi Pednekar launches new 'Climate Warrior' logo, says 'my excitement levels are high'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. The actress who recently started her own online and offline initiative — Climate Warrior for mobilizing citizens to contribute towards protecting the environment, recently launched the logo of the cause. The Dum Lagake Haisha actress took to her Instagram and shared the logo of the initiative which just disseminated the true cause of conserving the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar launches Climate Warrior logo

The logo of her initiative consists of a hand with a green heart drawn on the palms. The green heart indicates one's love for the environment. While captioning the logo, the actress expressed her excitement and wrote, “New logo, same message. I am so excited to share our new #ClimateWarrior logo. Our climate is our future.” Apart from sharing the new logo, the actress also shared her own picture while flaunting her new logo drawn in her palm.

While captioning the post, the actress wrote about her love for the climate and how she is striving hard each day to protect it and spread awareness about it. Bhumi wrote, “My Planet, my heart #ClimateWarrior With our new logo out, my excitement levels are high to continue on the path of loving and nurturing our planet, alongside all you climate warriors.” Apart from this, the actress this year has decided to gift saplings to her family, friends, and colleagues with the simple thought of spreading green joy on Diwali. In a recent conversation with Pioneer, the actress revealed that she has decided to gift saplings which are in earthen pots with the packaging made from jute and 100 per cent biodegradable materials.

Earlier, the actress who is preparing for her upcoming film Badhai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao, penned a lengthy post about giving up on non-vegetarian food for the love of the environment and the species. In the post, the actress had written, “or many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with 'Climate Warrior' taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore.” Adding, she wrote, “I was never heavy on non-vegetarian, but I took a call in the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been 6 months and I’m good, guilt-free, and feel physically strong as well.”

