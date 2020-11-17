Bhumi Pednekar Shocked By Kanpur Rape Incident, Calls It 'heartbreaking'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently expressed her sadness over the heinous gang-rape of a seven-year-old girl who was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on November 15 with her liver extracted. The police told PTI that the lungs were removed to perform black magic, believing that it will help a woman give birth to a child. Bhumi shared a piece of the article on her Instagram story and expressed her anger over the same.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Kanpur rape incident

While captioning the story, the Bala actress wrote about celebrating the victory of good over evil during Diwali, she was shocked to hear such a case of brutality. She wrote, “While we pray for the victory of good over evil, another little child was raped. Heartbreaking.” The girl had gone missing on the night of Diwali from the Ghatampur area. The killers -- Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) -- who were arrested on Sunday, had removed her lungs and delivered those to key conspirator Parshuram Kuril to perform black magic, ASP (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava told PTI.

Read: Girl Found Dead In Kanpur Was Gangraped, Hearts Taken Out: Police

Read: RIP Asif Basra: Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute

The accused Parshuram who confessed to having committed the crime to bless himself with a child after his wife failed to conceive, has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Kanpur's Deputy Inspector of General of Police Preetinder Singh had said forensic experts and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to gather scientific evidence to confirm if the girl was killed in an act of black magic. The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening while her family was preparing for Diwali prayers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the crime and directed officials to take strict action against the accused. He has also directed the officials to extend the financial help of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar Launches New 'Climate Warrior' Logo, Says 'my Excitement Levels Are High'

Read: Bhumi Pednekar Extends Support To Local Designers, Promotes 'Local For Diwali' Initiative

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.