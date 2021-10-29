'Dybbuk' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Emraan Hashmi's Performance And Movie's Plot

Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta's supernatural horror film Dybbuk has been released today via Amazon Prime Video. The movie chronicles the couple's tale as they start experiencing paranormal activities in their new home. Helmed by Jay K, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real also stars Manav Kaul in the role of a Rabbi. The horrific series of events commence as the female protagonist, Mahi, opens up a centuries-old Dutch-made box, called 'dybbuk'.

Netizens were quick enough to binge-watch the film upon its release and noted that they had 'goosebumps' throughout. They also lauded Emraan Hashmi's 'mind blowing' acting, the well-defined and unique backstory, as well as the astounding sound design. Dybbuk comes as the Bollywood remake of the 2017 Malayalam film Ezra.

Take a look at Dybbuk's Twitter reviews

While noting that it's a complete remake of Ezra, one user described the film's second half as 'scary and thrilling'. They also praised Hashmi and Kaul's performance, while stating that good 'production value'. The user wrote, "#Dybbuk Review Frame to Frame Remake of Ezra. 1st half is slow and predictable. 2nd half is scary and thrilling. Last 20 is scary and thillering. Bgm and Sound Design is good. Production Value is good. Emran hashmi and Manav Kaul gives good performance. Director work #Cntrl+C&V".

Another deemed it as a 'must watch' flick and wrote, "What a mind blowing movie so many goosebumps scenes throughout the movie must watch for everyone #Dybbuk'. Critiquing the film for its screenplay and adaptation, one maintained that the topic was 'unique and the backstory too'.#Dybbuk starring@emraanhashmi and @nikifyinglife in lead is an average remake of Malyalam film #Ezra. The performances were nice..... There are only some scary moments. The topic was unique and the backstory too."

#DybbukReview- #Dybbuk starring @emraanhashmi and @nikifyinglife in lead is an average remake of Malyalam film #Ezra. The performances were nice but the screenplay was just boring. There are only some scary moments. The topic was unique and the backstory too.

Rating- ⭐⭐ 1/2. pic.twitter.com/QXt9pOfmss — Siddh Shah (@Shah08Siddh) October 29, 2021

What a mind blowing movie so many goosebumps scenes throughout the movie must watch for everyone #Dybbuk — Aamir (@F91784665) October 28, 2021

Others also called it a 'fantastic' movie, with some wanting to view it another time. Take a look at other reactions.

Wow just wow fantastic Movie #Dybbuk #PrimeVideo Such an wonderful work by my favourite man @emraanhashmi …Lots of love Emmi sir ❤️ …Must watch movie — Samarth Patel (@samarth159) October 29, 2021

Bankrolled by T-Series and Panorama Studios, the film also stars Darshana Banik, Gaurav Sharma, Yuri Suri, Denzil Smith, Resh Lamba, Anil George as well as Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues in pivotal roles.

