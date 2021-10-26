Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About His 'parallel Love Story' With Horror Movie Genre; Read

Ahead of the release of his supernatural horror film Dybbuk, actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about his connection with the horror movie genre. In a conversation with ANI, the actor stated that his fondness for the genre made him star in films like Raaz 2 and Ek thi Dayaan, both of which were dream come true projects for him. "I feel I have a parallel love story with this genre", he mentioned and further iterated that the film industry will always have a wave of horror films.

Helmed by Jay K, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real also stars Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in the lead role. The film charts the story of the spooky adventures of a newly married couple, as they into a new home while dealing with a miscarriage. Bankrolled by T-Series and Panorama Studios., the film will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video from October 29, 2021.

Emraan Hashmi on his love for the horror movie genre

Further urging filmmakers and artists to take the initiative on bringing about more horror films in the industry, Hashmi stated " I feel yet in our country and industry, this genre hasn't been completely explored yet. Not many films are made. I really wish more and more stars come forward to do horror films. Also because I know the success ratio of this genre is a lot more."

The recently released trailer of his upcoming film showcases the female protagonist, Mahi, buying a centuries-old Dutch-made box, called 'dybbuk,' which, on opening up, is found to have a vial of blood and human hair. As soon as the box is opened, the couple starts experiencing paranormal activities in their new home. On realising that it contains trapped, dissatisfied spirits, the duo seek the help of a rabbi (played by Kaul) to perform an exorcism. Take a look.

On the work front, Hashmi will be seen in the third film of the Tiger franchise. The actor will reportedly play the role of ISI spy in the Maneesh Sharma directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Hashmi was last seen in Rumy Jafry's mystery thriller Chehre, alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: FACEBOOK/ @EMRAAN HASHMI)