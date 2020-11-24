'Delhi Crime' Wins At Emmys: Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan & Others Congratulate Team

The Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime, which premiered on Netflix last year in March, has won the prestigious award of 'Best Drama Series' at the 48th International Emmy Awards held live on November 23, 2020. Ever since the news of the Netflix drama series winning the Emmy Award broke the internet, congratulatory wishes from across the country by not only fans but also people from the film fraternity have started pouring in on social media. Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gulshan Devaiah, Kubbra Sait, Hansal Mehta and Renuka Shahane to name a few have extended heartfelt congratulatory wishes to the entire team of Delhi Crime on the big win.

Bollywood rejoices as 'Delhi Crime' bags an award at the International Emmy Awards

Abhishek Bachchan

Earlier this morning, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to congratulate team Delhi Crime on winning the 'Best Drama Series' award at International Emmy Awards 2020. Abhishek, whose father worked with Shefali Shah in Waqt: The Race Against Time, thinks Shefali and the whole cast of the Netflix series 'well-deserved' the award. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Brilliant! Many congratulations. So well deserved."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Serious Men actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also took to his Twitter handle to congratulate team Delhi Crime on the win and gushed, "It is a super proud moment for us Indians". Nawazuddin extended 'hearty congratulations' to director Richie Mehta and the cast of the Netflix Originals for 'winning big at the Emmys'. Check out his tweet below:

#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia

Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 24, 2020

Vidya Balan

After the news of Delhi Crime's win at the International Emmys broke, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle and gushed 'Hooray'. Taking to her Instagram stories, Vidya congratulated Shefali Shah and Richie Mehta by expressing, "So richly deserved". Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal

Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities was the Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal. Vicky took to his Instagram stories to share the International Emmy Awards' announcement tweet about Delhi Crime's win and wrote, "Congrats Team #DelhiCrime". Check out his IG story below:

Take a look at other Bollywood celebrities who wished team 'Delhi Crime' on their big win:

Gulshan Devaiah

Many cheers to everyone associated!!

Enjoy this success ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¼ https://t.co/a6jOTXsUWZ — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) November 24, 2020

Hansal Mehta

This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team... https://t.co/f8ptUDsgmB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Renuka Shahane

Guneet Monga

#DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. This is EPIC!!



Congratulations @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah, @rajeshtailang & whole DC team & everyone at @netflix



Big Big Hug & Huge Congratulations! ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥



More Power âœŠðŸ¾ — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) November 23, 2020

Kubbra Sait

