Earth Day 2020: Kajol Shares A Thought-provoking Post Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

On the occasion of Earth Day, several Bollywood celebrities are reaching out to their social media handles to spread awareness among people regarding the day. Doing her bit to save the environment and making her voice more far-reaching, Kajol shared a post on Twitter, advocating for environmental conservation.

Kajol shares a thought-provoking post on Twitter

As the world celebrates the 50th Earth Day on April 22, Bollywood’s versatile actress Kajol took a moment to appreciate nature and thank mother Earth. The Dilwale actress shared a post on the micro-blogging site where she strongly said that its time people should realize the fact that "the earth does not belong to man, man belongs to the earth. If that has not been proved categorically to the people at this time then it will never be clear to the people. Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species,” she wrote.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Thought-provoking Post On Earth Day With Her Husband

Read: World Earth Day: Rijiju Urges People To Protect Earth & Its 'pristine Natural Beauty'

The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don’t think it ever will be.

Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 22, 2020

Apart from Kajol, other Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Pooja Bhatt also extended their best wishes to the planet on the special day. Madhuri Dixit shared a video of herself cycling through the lanes of an area with a dense green cover. She can be seen sporting a hat to beat the heat. In the caption, the actress wrote that the Earth is becoming greener and lusher during the lockdown. She also urged her fans to switch off appliances when not in use, plant trees, and use fuel and water judiciously.

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a beautiful photo of herself in which she is seen sitting beneath a tree. She added a meaningful caption to the post, urging fans to reduce, reuse and recycle to save the planet. Like many other posts of her, this post also was loved by many of her fans.

Read: Earth Day 2020: Know The Young Climate Change Activists Holding Baton To Save Planet

Read: Athiya Shetty Shares A Sunkissed Photo To Mark Earth Day Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.