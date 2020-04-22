Sonam Kapoor Shares Thought-provoking Post On Earth Day With Her Husband

Earth Day is celebrated around the world on April 22. The day is celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection across the globe. On the 50th Earth Day, many Bollywood celebrities shared inspiring messages to celebrate this day with their unique posts. Saawariya actor Sonam Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture of her with husband Anand Ahuja.

How Sonam Kapoor expressed gratitude to Mother Nature

The Veere Di Wedding actor posted a photo from her beach vacation with husband Anand Ahuja. She captioned her picture with a few lines by American poet Emily Dickinson. As soon as she posted the picture, her fans and followers started posting comments with heart and fire emojis.

See how other Bollywood celebs wished their fans on Earth Day

Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan posted a photo of her many moods from her holidays and vacation diary. She also wrote a beautiful poem which expressed her gratitude for Mother Nature. Her Insta post was the inclusion of many emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a beautiful photo of herself in which she is seen sitting beneath a tree. She added a meaningful caption to the post, urging fans to reduce, reuse and recycle to save the planet. Like many other posts of her, this post also was loved by many of her fans.

