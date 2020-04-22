World Earth Day: Rijiju Urges People To Protect Earth & Its 'pristine Natural Beauty'

On the occasion of the 50th Earth Day, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged people to "protect our beautiful mother earth" and preserve its "pristine natural beauty". Taking to the microblogging site, Rijiju posted a video to share an aerial view of forests in Arunachal Pradesh.

On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve it's pristine natural beauty.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/G42uM2wqRk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 22, 2020

PM Modi on Earth Day

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet on World Earth Day. Prime Minister Modi also gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet.



A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

International Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, the purpose behind celebrating Earth Day is to rally support for environmental protection. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 as a response to the oil spill off the coast of California. Millions of Americans had paraded in the streets to support environmental protection reforms following the spill.

