Athiya Shetty Shares A Sunkissed Photo To Mark Earth Day Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the increase in the coronavirus infection, which is engulfing people with the growing contamination, people have been sharing their views on the impact of the disease on the planet. On the occasion of Earth Day, several celebrities are stepping out and pledging their support to the planet in whatever way possible. Joining the bandwagon was actress Athiya Shetty who shared her sunkissed picture while commemorating the day.

Athiya Shetty shares sunkissed picture on Earth ay

In the picture which seems to be a recent one, the Motichoor Chaknachoor star can be seen sunbathing while lying on the grass and smiling. It seems that she is enjoying every bit of her time relaxing and chilling during the quarantine period amid the lockdown.

The star captioned the post as, “in a time like now, remember, the earth is what we have in common. #EarthDay2020 #EarthRise #VoteEarth.” Her friend from the fraternity Mrunal Thakur was the first one to pour in her heart for the picture in the comment section. Followed by Mrunal, fans of Athiya also praised the beauty of the star In the picture while extending out their wishes on the special day.

One of the users praised her beauty and wrote, “You are so stunning.” Another user while extending his wishes wrote, “Happy Earth Day.” A third user called Athiya his dream girl and appreciated is beauty. Another user termed the picture as “so natural,” while one of the users called her his “first crush.”

Meanwhile, Athiya has been grabbing the headlines for the past few months because of her dating rumours with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Though the duo never gave any official statement about the same, their fun banter always raised many eyebrows. But it seems like Athiya Shetty has decided to finally make her relationship with KL Rahul official on the occasion of his birthday, as her post where she calls him "my person" gives a green signal to their fans about their love affair.

