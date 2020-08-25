ED Shares Evidence Of Rhea Chakraborty Using & Dealing In Narcotics With CBI's Sushant SIT

In the latest sensational development from the fast-moving probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a top ED source has told Republic TV that the agency has shared evidence of Rhea Chakraborty's use and dealing in narcotics with the CBI.

Earlier, sources confirmed that the CBI team had met their ED counterparts and were briefed about the financial angles in

Sushant's death probe while also sharing the data dump analysis with the agency on Monday.

According to sources, the ED has shared details of Rhea Chakraborty's use of narcotics and the deals associated with the purchasing of narcotic substances. However, the ED did not reveal the precise nature of evidence in their possession.

READ | Sushant's Father Says 'Death Ends A Life, Not Relationship' Remembering Him; Laments Loss

CBI's 24 questions for Rhea ready

With the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in its fifth day, the agency is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty 'anytime soon', sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

READ | Sushant's Sister Shweta Hails Musical Tribute For Him Titled 'Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai'

CBI grilling Pithani, Neeraj, Dipesh

The agency is already questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai on Tuesday. Two senior officers of the Mumbai police were also at the CBI's guest house on Tuesday, while Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati is there at the time of publishing. As per sources, Mewati has told the CBI that Rhea Chakraborty's entry in Sushant's life had culminated in his ouster from his position. On Monday, the CBI had also gone to Sushant's Kotak Mahindra bank branch to inquire into transfers from the account, but left dissatisfied, as per sources.

READ | CBI Officers Met ED Counterparts Over Sushant Death Probe; Data Dump Analysis Shared

The ED has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case from before the CBI entered the fray after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from Sushant Singh's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources, Rhea hasn't been able to adequately match her expenses and investments with her income. A number of the others being spoken to by the CBI have also earlier been interrogated by the ED.

READ | AIIMS Panel To Examine Sushant's Autopsy Report; Will Submit Findings To CBI By Friday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.