CBI Officers Met ED Counterparts Over Sushant Death Probe; Data Dump Analysis Shared

In the latest development, Republic TV has learned that CBI officials probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case met counterparts at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday evening, as the latter briefed them about the financial angles associated with the case.

The ED, which has already grilled several individuals under the scanner including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit, apart from a number of people that the CBI is also currently interrogating, also shared the phone data dump analysis with the CBI, according to sources.

The CBI has been intensifying its probe into Sushant's death and has probed various angles since taking over the investigation on Thursday, including a financial angle.

CBI grilling Pithani, Neeraj

The agency is already questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Monday, Rhea's lawyer Sathish Maneshinde said that the actor and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), so far, in connection with the case. "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency," Maneshinde said. As per Republic sources, however, questions for Rhea are ready.

Two senior officers of the Mumbai police were also at the CBI's guest house on Tuesday, while Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati is there at the time of publishing. As per sources, Mewati has told the CBI that Rhea Chakraborty's entry in Sushant's life had culminated in his ouster from his position. On Monday, the CBI had also gone to Sushant's Kotak Mahindra bank branch to inquire into transfers from the account, but left dissatisfied, as per sources.

Rhea to be grilled by CBI

As the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death enters its fifth day, the agency is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty anytime soon, sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday.

