Sushant's Sister Shweta Hails Musical Tribute For Him Titled 'Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai'

Amid the ongoing CBI probe revolving around the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti lauded the tribute paid to her late brother by a close family friend. The song titled Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai is a musical tribute to the actor and his works over the years in several iconic films. The soulful tribute showed several fond memories including the sweet photos with family members and scenes from all his movies including Dil Bechara, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomakesh Bakshi, and many more.

A beautiful tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The song is crooned by Varun Jain while the soulful lyrics have been penned by Aditya Chakravarty which is sure to take the fans on an unforgettable ride while reviving old memories of the late actor. The song also shos segments of some happy moments of the actor while striking a pose with his family members and friends from the industry. Apart from this, the video talks about the ongoing cry for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput which has gained momentum on social media.

While sharing the emotional tribute, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a throwback family picture on Instagram where the late actor can be seen striking a pose with his sisters and father. While captioning the post, she wrote that this was a beautiful tribute to her beautiful brother. On hearing the rendition, scores of the actor’s fans were quick enough to drop in their comments after hearing the heartwarming tribute. One of the users wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput was a superstar and he will always remain one. Another user commented that she was struck emotionally after watching the tribute and just started praying for him to get justice. A third user thanked Shweta for sharing the video wrote that it revived all the best memories of the actor. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and commented that his fans and family will always remember him and his works from wherever he is today.

Apart from sharing the tribute, earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti recalled how a day prior to her wedding, she spent time with her bhai Sushant, 'hugged and cried.' Reminiscing the time and wishing to go back, Shweta said that 'in some realm, we will always be together' with a hashtag #GudiaGulshan.

