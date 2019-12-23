Here Are The Best Diagloues From Sidharth & Shraddha Starrer 'Ek Villain'

The movie Ek Villain was helmed by Mohit Suri. The director explored the negative side of the protagonist, played by Sidharth Malhotra. He also showcased victory of the ‘villain’ Riteish Deshmukh in the initial part of the film. Based on the Korean movie, Saw the Devil, this movie featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Ek Villain's songs garnered a lot of attention and are loved to date. We have compiled some of the best dialogues of this romantic drama movie that will keep you glued to the screen-

Riteish Deshmukh's best dialogues

1. Tum sabki nikalti jaan ke sath meri har chinta, stress bhi nikal jaati hai

2. Sorry, aaj ke baad aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi milega

3. Tum sabke dard mein mujhe khushi nahi milti, sukoon milta hai

Shraddha Kapoor's best dialogues

1. Andhere ko andhera nahi sirf roshni mita sakti hai.. nafrat ko nafrat nahi sirf pyaar mita sakta hai…

2. Jab tak hum kisi ke humdard nahi bante… hum dard se aur dard hum se judaa nahi hota

3. Zindagi mein ek hansi woh hoti hai jo insaan apne gham ko chhupane ke liye khud seekhta hai, aur ek khushi who hoti hai jo insaan ke saare gham bhula deta hai…

Sidharth Malhotra's best dialogues

1. Teri aakhiri saans ko apni muthhi mein band rakhunga , tujhe itna maarunga ki dard jitegi tere jism ko bhi hoga, aur cheekh maarne ke baad teri rooh se bhi niklegi

2. Kehte hain maut binn bulaye aa jaati hai, par main maut ke saamne roz khada ho jata hun begani shadi mein Abdullah deewana bann kar.

3. Main who hoon jo tujhe chain se marne nahi dega… auir chain se jeene bhi nahi dega

