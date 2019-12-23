Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast With Contestants

The latest season of the popular dance show, Dance Plus 5, is enthralling the audiences with some mesmerising dance performances. The show that airs on Star Plus every weekend has slowly become one of the most loved and adored dance reality shows on Indian television. In the last weekend's episode, popular Bollywood star Varun Dhawan along with the cast of his upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D graced the show and had a fun time with the contestants. Here is a glimpse at some of the best moments of the weekend episode of Dance Plus 5:

Also Read | Bhim Bahadur's Best Performances On The Reality Show Dance Plus 5

Dance Plus 5 written update of December 21 and 22's episode

Dance Plus 5 on Saturday, December 22's episode began with the cast of Street Dancer 3D gracing the sets of the show to promote their upcoming film. The cast of the film danced to the tunes of their latest song from the film, setting the right tone for the episode. The first performance of the episode was performed by Captain Punit's team member Janam. He performed on a popular contemporary song, that won him accolades and praises from the judges, and Remo D'Souza even gave him an extra 20 points, making him one of the highest scorer of the episode. After a couple of electrifying performances, host Raghav broke the monotony with his segment, Dance Plus Newspaper, where he was joined by Varun Dhawan. The duo's segment was a laugh-riot. Saturday's episode ended with an electrifying performance from Captain Karishma's team member Deepika and Rupesh. The duo performed a sizzling performance on the 90s hit Bollywood song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol And Suniel Shetty Reminisce Their ‘Border’ Days On The Show

Dance Plus 5 on Sunday, December 21's episode was filled with heartwarming moments. It started with Siba's performance and was an enjoyable watch for all, where contestants like Siba, Rupesh Bane, Bhim and Monark performed a special dance performance for Shraddha Kapoor. Performing a medley of her songs, their performance impressed the star. Later in the show, Varun Dhawan confessed that he has a boy crush on Shraddha Kapoor and that he admires her work. Sunday's episode ended with Captain Dharmesh winning the showdown and securing a spot for Rupesh Bane in Top 10.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Contestant From Indian Army Impresses Judges With This Talent

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Salman Khan Left Spellbound By Deepika-Rupesh's Brilliant Dance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.