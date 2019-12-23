The Debate
Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast With Contestants

Television News

Dance Plus 5 written update: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor grace the sets of the reality show and had a gala time with the contestants.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance plus 5

The latest season of the popular dance show, Dance Plus 5, is enthralling the audiences with some mesmerising dance performances. The show that airs on Star Plus every weekend has slowly become one of the most loved and adored dance reality shows on Indian television. In the last weekend's episode, popular Bollywood star Varun Dhawan along with the cast of his upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D graced the show and had a fun time with the contestants. Here is a glimpse at some of the best moments of the weekend episode of Dance Plus 5:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance Plus 5 written update of December 21 and 22's episode 

Dance Plus 5 on Saturday, December 22's episode began with the cast of Street Dancer 3D gracing the sets of the show to promote their upcoming film. The cast of the film danced to the tunes of their latest song from the film, setting the right tone for the episode. The first performance of the episode was performed by Captain Punit's team member Janam. He performed on a popular contemporary song, that won him accolades and praises from the judges, and Remo D'Souza even gave him an extra 20 points, making him one of the highest scorer of the episode. After a couple of electrifying performances, host Raghav broke the monotony with his segment, Dance Plus Newspaper, where he was joined by Varun Dhawan. The duo's segment was a laugh-riot. Saturday's episode ended with an electrifying performance from Captain Karishma's team member Deepika and Rupesh. The duo performed a sizzling performance on the 90s hit Bollywood song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance Plus 5 on Sunday, December 21's episode was filled with heartwarming moments. It started with Siba's performance and was an enjoyable watch for all, where contestants like Siba, Rupesh Bane, Bhim and Monark performed a special dance performance for Shraddha Kapoor. Performing a medley of her songs, their performance impressed the star. Later in the show, Varun Dhawan confessed that he has a boy crush on Shraddha Kapoor and that he admires her work. Sunday's episode ended with Captain Dharmesh winning the showdown and securing a spot for Rupesh Bane in Top 10. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on

