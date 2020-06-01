Ekta Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit Thank Maha CM Thackeray For Guidelines To Restart Film Industry

Popular TV producer Ekta Kapoor and director of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit took to their Twitter handle to thank the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray for easing restrictions of the lockdown on the film industry. The state government on Sunday issued a detailed set of guidelines for the resumption of media entertainment activities in Maharashtra. The standard operating principles enable the Indian film industry to restart production but under a controlled environment.

Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor thanked the CM for his consideration to resume the production work in the last phase of the lockdown. Ashoke Pandit shared the official statement of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and expressed gratitude for allowing the industry to resume operations keeping everyone's safety in mind.

Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting. (1/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

Special thanks to Adesh Bandekar

& Nitin Vaidya for their relentless efforts to help the industry return to work,with new guidelines that still keep an individuals health above all else. ❤️🙏🏻 (2/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

Following the gradual lifting of the restrictions under 'Unlock 1', the Maharashtra government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the resumption of services in the media and entertainment industry. Under the SOP, several guidelines have been issued for the gradual resumption of services keeping in mind social distancing and hygiene including sanitisation of offices prior to reopening, regular disinfection in the daily course of business and making hand sanitisers mandatory at multiple locations within the office premises.

Guiding principles

As part of the set of new rules, the government has said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government. A session on educating and sensitising employees on the sets or studios and also in post-production edit facilities will have to be scheduled. Once the entire team is made aware of the rules, any violation of the rules will lead to the stopping of the work.

Social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly with a focus on personal hygiene. A crowd cannot be allowed to be gathered while shooting is on. Norms have to be adhered to while using the air conditioning system (on sets) with focus on as much ventilation as possible. The guidelines also include a set of precautions to be taken while transporting shooting equipment, artists and technicians.

Sanitisation of equipment, daily fumigation of the studios, regular temperature screening and oxygen level monitoring to be conducted by medical practitioners on sets. Many such guidelines of every step of the production has been detailed by the State Government. Meanwhile, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown-- 'Mission Begin Again' valid till June 30 in three different phases.

