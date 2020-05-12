Ekta Kapoor Asks Laksshya About His 'handsomeness'; Latter's Reply Is Too Cute To Miss

As to keep fans engaged during the lockdown period, Ekta Kapoor often treats her fans with her quarantine activities and videos of her nephew and son. Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an ‘aw-dorable’ video of her nephew, Laksshya and their interaction is too cute to miss. Read details.

In a recent video shared by Ekta Kapoor, Laksshya can be seen giving Ekta a flower. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Ekta Kapoor appreciates Laksshya for being very handsome. Later, Laksshya jokingly reveals that he is handsome because of his lustrous hair. With the picture shared, Ekta Kapoor wrote: “The handsomest boy I know. Fellow Gemini! Older son and a boys boy! Need to teach him girls r not to be’ sitting separate👀👀👀👀’ but I think in. The time he will learn on his own! He, after all, has d best parenting from his model parent ....dad!”. Take a look:

This comes after little Ravie's innocent participation in Ekta's business call. Recently, Ekta Kapoor was having an important meeting with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay team, and while discussing the upcoming episodes of the show, Ekta Kapoor was joined by her son Ravie Kapoor on the video call. Reportedly, Ravie Kapoor’s surprise appearance left the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in splits and everyone was busy playing with the munchkin.

Ekta Kapoor-on the work front

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor was also producing Kundali Bhagya, which is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother.

