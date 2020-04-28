Ekta Kapoor Calls Tusshar Kapoor's Act In 'Shor In The City' As His Best Performance

Ekta Kapoor was all praise for her brother in a recent post on Instagram. The filmmaker shared a snippet from the movie Shor in the City. Ekta also mentioned that the film had been one of the best performances by Tusshar Kapoor. The post reminded many fans of the classic film and hence they showered praise in the comments.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie Joins Her For Ludo Session With Anita Hassanandani & Others

Ekta Kapoor calls Shor in the City Tusshar's best performance

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Ekta Kapoor Turned Santa Claus For Nephew's Bash; Pics Inside

Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures celebrate as their film Shor in The City completed 9 years. The film was one of the most loved movies of 2011. Ekta Kapoor had produced the film and her brother Tusshar Kapoor played a pivotal character in the film. In the post shared by the producer, she mentioned that the film won more love than numbers. Hinting that the film was loved by many however it did not manage to sustain a good number at the box office.

Also Read | Tusshar Kapoor's Quarantine Is Quite Exhausting With Most Focus On His Child, Laksshya

In addition, Ekta Kapoor further wrote that she feels Tusshar Kapoor’s performance in the film was amazing. She called it his best performance after the Golmaal series. Shor in The City was a film about people from different walks of life who try to grapple with their life-changing choices. The entire film beautifully captured the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi as well. The film saw talented actors like Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai, Nikhil Dwivedi, Radhika Apte, Sundeep Kishan, and others in pivotal roles along with Tusshar Kapoor. The songs of the film and the background score were something that stuck with people and some fans even mentioned in the comments section that they love the songs.

Also Read | Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Why He Chose Surrogacy Over Adoption; Read His Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.