Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Asks Everyone To Stay Home In An Adorable Video; Watch

Tusshar Kapoor, like his fellow Bollywood actors, has been using his social media in order to spread awareness on Coronavirus and the importance of social distancing. He shared an adorable video that shows his son Laksshya reminding people to remain in their houses. He is also talking about the coronavirus pandemic in his own innocent and cute way.

Here is what Tusshar Kapoor posted:

In the video, Tusshar asks Laksshya about the current situation. He says that they are home because of Coronavirus. He then says that people will not feel ill if they stay home. Actor Urmila Matondkar gushed about Laksshya and called him a cutie in the comments. Neelam Kothari also said that she found Laksshya too cute.

Tusshar is also homeschooling Laksshya as the father-son duo are staying at home during the Coronavirus lockdown as schools remain shut. He had also shared a video where he can be seen giving his son a ride on his shoulders. Tusshar claims about how he has his perils when he is in lockdown.

Tusshar Kapoor had talked about how he wanted a biological child when he became a part of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want. He talked about how he might adopt in the future. He also shared his concern as to why people question a single parent when they want a child. He further said that when the whole world is having a biological child, he would also want the same.

Source: Tusshar Kapoor Instagram

