Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Why He Chose Surrogacy Over Adoption; Read His Statement

On Kareena Kapoor’s podcast, Tusshar Kapoor recently revealed why he chose to be a single father. Actor Tusshar Kapoor had his son Lakshya through surrogacy in the year 2016. The actor, since then, seems to be enjoying his duties as a father.

Tusshar Kapoor speaks about surrogacy and child adoption

When Kareena Kapoor Khan questioned Tusshar Kapoor on why he opted for surrogacy instead of adoption, the actor replied that he wanted a biological child.

Tusshar Kapoor also revealed that he might adopt a child in future, but does not have any plans yet. He also added that if people who are married and have a stereotypical family can have children of their own he sees no harm in being a single father. Tusshar Kapoor opened up and said that when he decided to have a kid, being a single parent, people would ask him to adopt one. He would tell them that of the entire world is having kids of their own, why couldn't he.

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb: Tusshar Kapoor Shares Brand New Still, Deletes 'viral' Post Later

Tusshar also recalled the time when he decided to become a father. He was 35-years old and his paternal instincts were strong. He told himself that marriage can wait, but it was more important to become a father first, in order to take care of the child and give him a good life.

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor Movies: Hit Bollywood Films Of The Actor To Watch

He added that he was high on energy back then, but also knew he would not have the same energy level 15-20 years later, which drew him to make a decision to have a kid. Tusshar Kapoor also said he was excited and nervous at the same time and it took a month or two, to start the process.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Tusshar Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Opted For Surrogacy

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Asks Everyone To Stay Home In An Adorable Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.