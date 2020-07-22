Ekta Kapoor Buys Distribution Rights Of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' For Rs 50 Crore?

Several highly anticipated films that were set for theatrical release have now shifted to OTT platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, David Dhawan's upcoming Coolie No. 1 is still set for a theatrical release. While the movie's release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Coolie No. 1's has not yet been shifted to an OTT platform.

Now, according to a report from an entertainment portal, Ekta Kapoor has bought the rights for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1. According to the report, Ekta Kapoor purchased the rights for a whopping ₹50 crores. The report also claimed that Coolie No. 1 will be releasing in theatres and will not shift to digital.

Ekta Kapoor buys rights of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Post-lockdown TV Shoots From Set; See Pictures

A source close to Coolie No. 1's development told an entertainment portal that the movie was a fresh film with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and a huge ensemble with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffery. Further, the source claimed that Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Productions has purchased the distribution rights for the film in India for approximately ₹50 crores. The source also told the portal that the deal was struck before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Explains What 'Bebaakee' Means To Her, Rashami Desai & Others Join Her

This is why there was still room for renegotiation depending on the on-ground scenario during the film's release. The source further told the portal that the film was aiming for a New Year release. According to the source, New Year was the best time for comedy to arrive as people could get back to the cinema hall to experience a lot of laughter. The source also added that the movie was a typical David Dhawan comedy with colourful songs.

Considering the fact that Ekta Kapoor paid ₹50 crores for the film, Coolie No. 1 would need to make around ₹110 crores at the Box Office to break even. This would have been an easy task before the COVID-19 pandemic, but people are a lot warier of going out now due to the virus. However, the source told the entertainment portal that the magic of cinema was here to stay.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' Actor Kunal Singh Thanks Ekta Kapoor As He Bids Adieu To The Show

The source mentioned that once the pandemic ended, audiences would return to the cinema in huge numbers, as watching movies was like an event for the people in India. The source added that big-screen movies like Sooryavanshi, 83, Radhe, and Coolie No. 1 would ensure the survival of cinemas. The upcoming Coolie No. 1 movie is a remake of Govinda's original film that will star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Also Read | Complaint In Mumbai Court Against Ekta Kapoor Over Web Show

[Promo from Ekta Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.