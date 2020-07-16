Ekta Kapoor Explains What 'Bebaakee' Means To Her, Rashami Desai & Others Join Her

Producer Ekta Kapoor’s latest Instagram post features the meaning of the title of her upcoming web-series ‘Bebaakee’. She shared an adorable video of her enjoying in the rain. According to Ekta Kapoor, Bebaakee means anything that is “out of control”.

Ekta Kapoor reveals the meaning of ‘Bebaakee’

In the post shared on Instagram, Ekta Kapoor can be seen letting go of her camera and getting drenched in the rain. She can be seen saying that for her Bebaakee is just like the rain, something that is out of control. She added that it is a feeling of being untamed in its purest form. Ekta also said that Bebaakee is someone that doesn’t follow norms and love is the feeling which makes one become Bebaakee.

Announcing that the viewers will understand the meaning of Bebaakee with the release of its teaser. Meanwhile, along with Ekta Kapoor, many other television personalities were seen sharing what they think Bebaakee means. According to Anjum Fakih, being Bebaakee means ‘fearing none’ or ‘becoming a baaghi’. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Complaint In Mumbai Court Against Ekta Kapoor Over Web Show

For Sriti Jha the word means “freedom from the cage of truth and false”. On the other hand, Rashami Desai describes the word as her ‘Alharpan’ meaning ‘innocence’. She also urged fans to wait until 6 pm to know the exact meaning of the word.

ALSO READ| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Teaser Marks Mr Bajaj's Entry, Ekta Kapoor Pens Amusing Note

Kasauti Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes, also uploaded a video saying that for her Bebaakee means ‘herself’. After looking at the videos, fans are highly anticipating what is in store them. Check out how fans are reacting here:

ALSO READ| 'My Role Was Cut': Gautam Gulati Reveals Why He Broke Contract With Ekta Kapoor

About Bebaakee

The web-series will trace the journey of two completely different personalities Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi. The plot will unfold how their paths cross while the duo set on a journey to build a career in journalism. Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti Rajput are essaying the lead roles in the romantic series. Previously, Bebaakee was scheduled to release in March, however, a delay was caused due to coronavirus pandemic. The web-series will have an OTT release on platforms like Zee5 Premium and Alt Balaji.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund For Mental Health Awareness In Memory Of Sushant

(Promo Image Source: Ekta Kapoor, Anjum Fakih, Sriti Jha, Rashami Desai, Eric Fernandez Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.