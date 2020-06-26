Ekta Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Post-lockdown TV Shoots From Set; See Pictures

The COVID 19 lockdown had brought the world to a standstill. For months all the work, including film shootings had stopped. However, as the unlock phase has started, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media account and shared glimpses of the shoot that have resumed for some of her serials.

Ekta Kapoor shares glimpses of post lockdown shoots

Ekta Kapoor shared a collage where she showed her cast and crew team shooting for what appeared to be Naagin 4 during the pandemic. In the pictures, one could see that before entering the sets everyone was first being checked for symptoms of the disease. Their temperature was being checked, and one could see the cast and crew wearing masks, gloves, and PPE kits.

The cast and crew members were seen taking all the necessary precautions to prevent COVID 19. Even the actors, while rehearsing were seen wearing masks and following the precautionary guidelines of COVID 19. Moreover, in the pictures, one could see that cast and crew members were practising social distancing as well. Reportedly, the shooting of Pavitra Bandhan, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 have resumed.

In the pictures, an actress who appeared to be Naagin 4 lead actor Nia Sharma was spotted wearing a purple coloured saree. An actress was spotted in another picture wearing a cream coloured outfit and getting her makeup done. Check out the pictures shared by Ekta Kapoor below.

Nia Sharma too shares pictures from sets of Naagin 4

While Ekta Kapoor shared collage pictures of the shoots, Nia Sharma shared pictures from the same set as well. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and was seen sharing pictures from her Naagin 4 sets. She captured her crew team wearing masks, gloves and PPE kits. Check out the pictures below.

What has Ekta been up to during the lockdown?

During the lockdown, Ekta Kapoor was very active on social media. She was constantly updating her fans about her daily life during the lockdown. She was often seen sharing old videos of her serials and penning down heartfelt notes along with them. She also promoted web series that were produced by her and helped the fans stay motivated during the pandemic.

