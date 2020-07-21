'Naagin 4' Actor Kunal Singh Thanks Ekta Kapoor As He Bids Adieu To The Show

Television actor Kunal Singh recently opened up about his role in the fan-favourite show, Naagin 4 coming to an end. He said that he felt hurtful about the show coming to an end but was of the strong belief that destiny does its part. He also said that he was thankful about being able to work with Ekta Kapoor’s production house and would love to work with them again. He also shared a farewell note on his official Instagram, thanking the makers and co-stars.

Kunal Singh on end of Naagin 4

Actor Kunal Singh recently spoke to a leading daily about his role in the show Naagin 4 coming to an end. He said that it is hurtful for him to say goodbye to the most loved show. He recollected the feeling of joy that he went through when he was cast in the show. He said that he was on cloud nine when he got to know. Kunal Singh also gave out a positive outlook that in the end, no one can predict what destiny has in store.

Speaking about working with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Kunal Singh said that he was thankful to the makers for trusting his work and loving him. He also said that he would love to work with the production house and the makers again. Kunal Singh was also of the stance that every sunset has a new sunrise and in a similar manner, every ending comes with a beautiful beginning. He added that he is up for signing new projects and is also looking for a few challenging roles to play. He said that he does not want to sit idle as it may lead to depression. According to him, working and keeping himself engaged will help him to be fresh and energetic.

Read Nia Sharma Poses With Naagin 4 Co-star As Vijayendra Kumeria Turns Photographer, See Pics

Also read Naagin 4 Finale: Shalaka Reveals Brinda's Secret To Parekh Family To Seperate Dev From Her

Kunal Singh also put up a farewell post on his official Instagram handle, while thanking his team for the love and support. He wrote that he had made many friends and memories while working on the show Naagin 4. He also mentioned that working alongside each member of the team has been rewarding to a great extent. He also mentioned director Rajan Kumar Singh and co-star Nia Sharma for the cooperation and amazing work. He wrote that he loves all of them a lot and will also be missing them as their journey together ends. Have a look at the post on Kunal Singh’s Instagram here.

Read 'Naagin 4' Spoiler Alert: Shalakha To Spoil Dev & Brinda's Moment After Mili's Death?

Also read 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani On Her Role: 'My Character Has Exhausted Her Run'

Image Courtesy: Kunal Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.