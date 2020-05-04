Ekta Kapoor Leaves Varun, Huma Shocked As She Looks 'unrecognisable' In Throwback Pic

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a throwback picture and left fans shocked as she looked completely unrecognizable. Ekta's transformation is totally visible if you compare her look from the picture she shared.

The picture featured Ekta's family with mother Shobha, father Jeetendra, and brother Tushaar Kapoor. Wearing a striped black and white t-shirt, and sporting short hair, Ekta looked adorable.

Varun wrote, "That's the look that it," to which Ekta replied, "it's a million things Varun" with laughing out loud emojis. Ronit Roy wrote, "Wow!", whereas casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Bravo woman!". Director Guneet Monga, Ruchika Kapoor, Huma Qureshi wrote, "OMG! This is priceless."

In 2014, Ekta Kapoor spoke about shedding weight and confessed that she had always been obese. She said the idea of weight loss came quite late to her. "In fact it hasn’t even come completely. But I never had a problem with being obese and I don’t pay attention to those criticise me," she said at the Jaipur Literature Festival. She further added, "The day you start thinking about what others think about you or say about you, you end up ruining yourself"

