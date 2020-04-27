Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Ekta Kapoor Turned Santa Claus For Nephew's Bash; Pics Inside

Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names of the Indian television industry who has majorly contributed to the eminence of the small screens in households across the country. Kapoor is also the founder of the streaming platform Alt Balaji and some of its web series have gone to become extremely popular among the masses too. She has surely established a name for herself in the entertainment industry like no else but is also one of the most grounded celebrities and this unseen throwback picture is proof:

When Ekta Kapoor turned Santa Claus for nephew's Christmas party

Recently, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen picture of the Television industry mogul, Ekta Kapoor. In the picture shared by Bhayani, Kapoor is seen in an unidentifiable avatar as she sported a full-fledged Santa Claus outfit with a beard and a stocking cap. Soon after the picture was posted, Ekta Kapoor took to the comment section of the post to reveal that she turned Santa for her nephew Laksshya Kapoor's Christmas party.

Ekta Kapoor is extremely close to her nephew Laksshaya, which is quite evident from her Instagram handle. The film producer does not leave any opportunities to have her fans swooning by posting adorable pictures and videos of Laksshya on her social media handles. Check out some cutesy pictures and videos of Laksshya Kapoor with aunt Ekta Kapoor below:

