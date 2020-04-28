Ekta Kapoor's Fans Unanimously Want THIS Pair To Be In 'Broken But Beautiful' Season 3

Ekta Kapoor recently took to social media to reveal that the third season of her hit romance web series, Broken But Beautiful, will not feature the original main leads, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. She also added that their story has now ended with no unnecessary twists. After informing her fans about this major change, Ekta Kapoor asked them to suggest the next pair they wanted to see for Broken But Beautiful season 3.

Ekta Kapoor asks fans to suggest the next pair for Broken But Beautiful

The time has come to break this heartbreaking news! While we have commissioned the next season of #brokenbutbeautiful it won't have Veer and Sameera. Their story ends here without unnecessary twists. But here’s the Question! WHICH PAIR WOULD YOU WANT IN THE THIRD INSTALMENT? pic.twitter.com/DuAYZitQIx — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 26, 2020

After Ekta Kapoor posted the above tweet, fans flooded her comments section with suggestions for the next lead pair. Almost all fans unanimously agreed that the male lead for Broken But Beautiful season 3 should be Sidharth Shukla. Initially, for the female lead, fans were split between Shehnaaz Gill and Jennifer Winget. However, fans were so vocal about their love for #SidNaaz, that the pair started to trend on Twitter. Here are some of the fan suggestions in Ekta Kapoor's comments section.

Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget. @sidharth_shukla @jenwinget — Dee🖤 (@Sid_Dee_Love) April 26, 2020

Check it out, just few minutes and #SidNaaz are trending already in India pic.twitter.com/p1idKZ4UAG — • (@__ihafsaaxo) April 26, 2020

