Ekta Kapoor Movies Which Turned Into A Franchise, Take A Look At The List Here

Ekta Kapoor is a well-known name of the television industry who is known for her saas-bahu sagas. Ekta ventured in movies with Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. Post that, Ekta has bankrolled several movies in different genres like horror, action, comedy etc. Some of them have also turned into a successful franchise. So let's look at the list of Ekta Kapoor movies which transformed into a franchise.

Movies produced by Ekta Kapoor that turned into a franchise

Kya Kool Hai Hum (2005)

Kya Kool Hai Hum starring Tushar Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Isha Koppikar and Neha Dhupia, is one Ekta Kapoor's most successful films so far as an investor. An adult comedy with some hysterically funny scenes. Helmed by director Sangeeth Sivan, Ekta Kapoor's Kya Kool Hai Hum has two more editions to it. They are Kyaa Superkool Hai Hum and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. Tushar Kapoor has been part of every KKHM film under Balaji Telefilms.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Yet another Ekta Kapoor movie which became a franchise is Vivek Oberoi's Shootout At Lokhandwala. A gripping storyline about a goon with brilliant cinematography, this Apoorva Lakhia directorial is worth a watch. Ekta Kapoor collaborated with Sanjay Gupta for its sequel Shootout at Wadala, which tuned out to be a bigger success than its franchise. As the name suggests the film revolves around an encounter in Mumbai in both the flicks.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010)

From soulful songs to some stellar performances, this Ekta Kapoor multi-starrer was the talk of the town when it released in 2010. Once Upon A Time In Mumbai directed by Milan Luthria minted 85+ crores at the box-office. Starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles Once Upon A Time In Mumbai was a blockbuster hit. In 2013, Ekta Kapoor came up with Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara, but it failed miserably at the box-office.

Ragini MMS (2011)

Next, Ekta Kapoor's movie which was made into a franchise was Ragini MMS. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in lead roles. This Ekta Kapoor film is a horror flick with some edge over the seat scenes. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Ragini MMS is a story about a young couple who unknowingly spend their weekend at a haunted farmhouse. An evil spirit makes their stay horrific and possesses Ragini aka Kainaz's body. Ragini MMS's second instalment titled Ragini MMS 2 was made a bigger budget with Sunny Leone in the lead. Songs like Chaar Botal Vodka and Baby Doll were chartbuster hits, and the film also did great business at the box-office.

