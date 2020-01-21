Netflix Originals Of 2017 That Are Worth Re-watching; 'Stranger Things', 'Narcos' & More

Netflix is touted amongst the most-watched popular OTT platforms across the globe. This is primarily because it has an interesting amalgamation of cinematographic experience to offer to its viewers. Netflix has a massive variety of shows, movies on diverse plots. In fact, the streaming giant is a rage now and individuals of all ages enjoy watching their favourite Netflix Original shows. The platform has given its loyal viewers a huge range of shows to binge watch. Take a look at some popular 2017 Netflix Originals which had a lasting impression on its viewers, and shows you can watch again for sure.

Netflix Originals of 2017 that are worth watching again

Stranger Things ( Season 2)

A highly celebrated 2017 Netflix Originals show, which garnered a lot of attention due to its unconventional story plot and impressive direction is Stranger Things. A mysterious thriller which gives you an edge on the seat experience. This Netflix original show has a massive fan-base on an international level. A story of a missing young boy, takes you on a journey of interesting twists and turns, when some mysterious discoveries start to enthrall. A must-watch Netflix Originals of 2017.

Narcos (Season 3)

Narcos season 3 is undoubtedly one of the best Netflix Originals of 2017. The show is an exceptionally popular criminal drama series. Narcos is one of the most-watched Netflix Originals. The web series is about Drug mafia Pablo Escobar. The life journey of this flamboyant yet dangerous drug lord is definitely worth your time again.

Orange Is The New Black ( Season 5)

This Netflix Original of 2017 is a laugh-riot about a prisoner, a lady who is imprisoned for the distribution of drugs. Orange Is The New Black is the recipient of 12 primetime Emmy Awards and was the most-watched Netflix Original shows at one point of time. A highly-recommended show that will certainly tickle your funny bones.

