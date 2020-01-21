The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netflix Originals Of 2017 That Are Worth Re-watching; 'Stranger Things', 'Narcos' & More

Television News

Netflix Originals offers a variety of shows to its viewers. Take a look at some much-loved shows of Netflix Originals released in the year 2017. Read more

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netflix originals

Netflix is touted amongst the most-watched popular OTT platforms across the globe. This is primarily because it has an interesting amalgamation of cinematographic experience to offer to its viewers. Netflix has a massive variety of shows, movies on diverse plots. In fact, the streaming giant is a rage now and individuals of all ages enjoy watching their favourite Netflix Original shows. The platform has given its loyal viewers a huge range of shows to binge watch. Take a look at some popular 2017 Netflix Originals which had a lasting impression on its viewers, and shows you can watch again for sure. 

Also Read: Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Might Not Be Renewed As David Fincher Has Other Projects Lined Up

Netflix Originals of 2017 that are worth watching again

Stranger Things ( Season 2)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

A highly celebrated 2017 Netflix Originals show, which garnered a lot of attention due to its unconventional story plot and impressive direction is Stranger Things. A mysterious thriller which gives you an edge on the seat experience. This Netflix original show has a massive fan-base on an international level. A story of a missing young boy, takes you on a journey of interesting twists and turns, when some mysterious discoveries start to enthrall. A must-watch Netflix Originals of 2017. 

Also Read: From 'Selection Day' To 'GLOW', Sports Series On Netflix You Must Watch

Narcos (Season 3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narcos (@narcos) on

Narcos season 3 is undoubtedly one of the best Netflix Originals of 2017.  The show is an exceptionally popular criminal drama series. Narcos is one of the most-watched Netflix Originals. The web series is about Drug mafia Pablo Escobar. The life journey of this flamboyant yet dangerous drug lord is definitely worth your time again.

Also Read: Best Horror Shows Of The Last Decade From Netflix And Other OTT Platforms

Orange Is The New Black ( Season 5)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on

This Netflix Original of 2017 is a laugh-riot about a prisoner, a lady who is imprisoned for the distribution of drugs. Orange Is The New Black is the recipient of 12 primetime Emmy Awards and was the most-watched Netflix Original shows at one point of time. A highly-recommended show that will certainly tickle your funny bones. 

Also Read: Aamir Khan And Other Actors Who Played The Role Of Other B-Town Celebs

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA