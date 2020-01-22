Altbalaji Originals That You Must Add To Your Binge-watch List

When we think of the small-screen and fictional drama shows on Indian television, one person who definitely comes to our mind is the queen of soap operas Ekta Kapoor. When Ekta Kapoor dived into the world of digital media, she kickstarted her own OTT platform called ALTBalaji. The OTT platform managed to strike the right chord with the audiences and was a hit within days of its launch. ALTBalaji offers a plethora of shows for viewers to binge-watch. From exciting stories, drama, comedy to youth-based web-series you will find them all on the ALTBalaji app. Amongst countless shows on ALTBalaji, here's a list of the must-watch ALTBalaji shows.

5 ALTBalaji Originals that surprisingly won the audience's heart

Broken but Beautiful

Directed by Santosh Singh, the show was a rage amongst youngsters. It is a love story of two strangers who coincidentally meet on various occasions and fall in love. The story plot is beautifully written and so are the songs. Broken but Beautiful is one of the most-watched shows on ALTBalaji as well. However, the highlight of the show is the impeccable performances by lead pair Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Boygiri

If you are someone who enjoys light-hearted comedy, then ALTBalaji originals Boygiri is the show for you. A web-series with just 10 episodes is a laugh riot you won't regret watching. A highly recommended show to watch in the company of your friends. Each character has its own uniqueness, and all the actors shine in the crazy ALTBalaji show.

Bose: Dead or Alive

Talented actor Rajkummar Rao is known to have delivered his acting career's best performance in Bose: Dead or Alive. This show takes you through the journey of Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose's life. This web-series is full of drama and emotion, Rajkkummar's stellar performance will keep you glued to your screens.

Punch Beat

Punch Beat revolves around the lives of a few teenagers studying in one of India's premium institutions. Starring Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharthh Sharmaa in lead roles. Punch Beat is a love-triangle that is unmissable. The story and the romantic scenes between the actors were immensely praised.

Gandi Baat

Gandi Baat is known as one of the boldest shows in ALTBalaji. This show is an ensemble of various one-episode short stories based on sexual desires. Gandi Baat has over three seasons, and the fourth season recently launched. The concept of the show is bold and sassy.

