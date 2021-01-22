Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap And Guneet Monga Launch The 'Indian Women Rising' Collective

Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have joined hands as they launched a collective called "Indian Women Rising" on January 22, 2021. This will pave a way for women directors to flourish and come forward, and therefore bring out stories, ‘of, by & for women!’ as their Instagram feed suggests. Read along to know more about this initiative by the three women and their motive behind it.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heartwarming Message For Sakshi Tanwar On The Occasion Of Her B'day

Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana launch "Indian Women Rising"

Yesterday on January 21, 2021, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to hint at the launch of "something exciting" and she has now revealed that it is a collective called "Indian Women Rising". The initiative has been founded by Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Guneet Monga and will help female directors take a lead in the film industry. In the description of the collective, it said, “Indian Women Rising - A Cinema Collective, Of - By - For Women. Our mission with @indianwomenrising is to discover and empower ground-breaking narratives that disrupt the status quo. We truly believe that when one woman shines, she opens the doors for many more. We live by the motto, 'You Shine, We Shine!' The collective has come together with a sole purpose to shift the spotlight on female creators because content is Queen! Let's rise, together”.

Also Read: Sourabh Raaj Pens A Heartfelt Note For Ekta Kapoor As 'Kasam Se' Clocks In 15 Years

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Monga revealed that the industry has less than 5 per cent director that are female and that it is time to change these statistics. The collective aims at amplifying the work of independent women creators. Guneet Monga is one of the most renowned filmmakers of the industry and is also the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, as well as a BAFTA nominee.

Ekta Kapoor is a name that doesn’t need an introduction, the Balaji Telefilms chief says when Guneet and Tahira shared the thought and idea of this project with her, she could not deny being a part of it and agreed at once. Ekta adds that women can create amazing content when they have the right opportunity and support by their side. Tahira said in the interview, that more women need to work behind the camera than just in front of it so as to portray other sides of a woman than the stereotypes where one is either a damsel or a revolutionary.

Promo Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Guneet Monga's Instagram

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Drops A Fishy Photo On Instagram; Asks Fans To Guess Who's Behind Her

Also Read: 'Love And Light': Ekta Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.