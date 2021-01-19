Ekta Kapoor Drops A Fishy Photo On Instagram; Asks Fans To Guess Who's Behind Her

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a cute photo on social media in which she even put up a question for her fans and asked them to answer it in the comments. Have a look at Ekta Kapoor’s photos on Instagram and see what she asked her fans and how they reacted.

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of herself in which she can be seen in the car wearing a white dress She can also be seen clicking this selfie with a pout and as the fans adore her photo, they also spotted a man sitting in the back seat of the car wearing a white shirt and a black pair of pants.

In the caption, Ekta Kapoor asked all her fans to answer who was behind her and added ‘slowly slowly catchy monkey’ in the end. All her fans became curious about who was there behind Ekta Kapoor in the car and began guessing who he was. Some of them even guessed that it was Ekta Kapoor’s father, Jitendra at the back while others were just drooling over Ekta Kapoor’s stunning beauty. Many of them also took to Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post and mentioned how gorgeous she looked in the selfie she shared and added heart and fire emoticons to it. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to Ekta Kapoor’s photos on Instagram and answered her question.



Ekta Kapoor’s TV shows

Ekta Kapoor’s TV shows have been a huge hit among the audience and continue to entertain all the fans. Some of the popular Ekta Kapoor’s TV shows that gained immense popularity include Naagin, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jodha Akbar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Dil Hi Toh Hai and many others.

Ekta Kapoor’s movies

Apart from the TV shows, Ekta Kapoor’s movies are also a huge hit among her fans as well as the critics. Some of Ekta Kapoor’s movies are namely Veere Di Wedding, Udta Punjab, Jabariya Jodi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and several others.

