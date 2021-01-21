'Love And Light': Ekta Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, television producer Ekta Kapoor reminisced the sweet memories of the late actor and shared a throwback video of the star. SSR had passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had termed the death as a suicide. However, his family and fans have been asking for justice since his death and they continue to share stills of his movies remembering him.

While taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a video comprising of snippets from popular daily soap titled ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The serial was well received by fans and SSR had become a household name for playing the role of Manav. The late actor had left many hearts broken when he made an exit from the show in the year 2011, however, he continued to visit the team on the sets of the show even though he had dipped his toes in Bollywood.

In the caption Kapoor wrote, “Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day”.

Fans wish SSR

On seeing Kapoor’s post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things sweet. The post has received over 15,000 likes and thousands of comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to remember the actor and his personality, while some went on to send birthday wishes. One user wrote, “We will miss you Sushi”. Another added, “Happy birthday Sushant sir i miss you”. "Can anyone pls make a time machine,, we really want him back,” wrote third. “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous, handsome, well deserved brilliant guy on this earth,” said fourth.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. SSR made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and more.

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

