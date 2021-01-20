Sourabh Raaj Pens A Heartfelt Note For Ekta Kapoor As 'Kasam Se' Clocks In 15 Years

Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback video of her hit show Kasam Se, as it clocks in 15 years of entertainment. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. Seeing this adorable post, several celebs, co-stars and fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice on the post. Among the many, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain also went on to leave a heartfelt comment on the post.

Taking to the comment section, Sourabh Raaj Jain wrote, “'I don't know you will ever read this or not... but still I wish to share it with you and all... post Remix (my first show) I took a break to complete my graduation...during this time I worked in a call centre at IBM Daksh...when my result came out I put down the papers with no certainty about work and finances”. He added, “the very same day I gave my resignation... same evening I got a call from Balaji for Kasam Se...I was to replace one character...and I took it up... that is how I managed to survive in Mumbai...so thank you for all that you do...thank you Balaji”.

The video shared by Ekta Kapoor gives a glimpse of the show. In the video, one can see how the story of Prachi Desai and her sisters revolve. The video also gives glimpses of Ram Kapoor and Prachi’s relationship. Ekta also captioned the video as, “15 years of #kasamse ! I feel old”. Take a look at the comment and the post below.

About the hit show

Kasam Se is an Indian soap opera bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show aired on Zee TV from 16 January 2006 to 12 March 2009. The story deals with the trials and tribulations of three sisters, Bani, Pia and Rano. The serial starred, Prachi Desai as Bani Walia, Roshni Chopra as Piya Dixit, Pallavi Purohit as Rano Dixit and Ram Kapoor as Jai Walia. Take a look at the glimpse of the show.

