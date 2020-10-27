Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Baby Ekta Kapoor Had Her Eyes On Brother's Birthday Cake

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a throwback picture with her family. The picture is from the time when baby Tusshar Kapoor’s birthday was being celebrated. He is seen standing next to his father Jeetendra in a superman costume. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor is captured candidly as she smiles while looking at something. Ekta Kapoor’s mother is also spotted in the picture.

Ekta also tagged Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima making it evident that she was also present at her brother’s birthday party. The filmmaker looks unrecognisable in the picture. She posted the picture sharing that it was her brother’s birthday party but all she wanted was the ‘cake’. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s unseen photo.

Fans in a huge number complimented Ekta Kapoor on her picture. Several users posted heart and love emoticons to shower love on the family portrait. Riddhima Kapoor also took to the comment section to ask that the girl in the background is actually her. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor's post on Mumbhai

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on October 20, 2020, as she shared the first snippet for the upcoming show Mumbhai on AltBalaji. A day prior to this, she had also shared a 3-minute long promo for the upcoming show. The snippet she uploaded on October 20th saw Priyank Sharma in a new avatar as he sat and performed rituals in a pooja. Her caption for the post read – “Hmmmmmmm d surprise package ! Kaun hai ye naya chehra, jo aaya hai Mumbai par raaj karne?

Iss power game ka yeh hai ek naya twist, wait & watch #MumBhai, streaming 6th Nov on @altbalaji and @zee5shows”.

Ekta Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Ekta recently revealed the promo for her upcoming show, Maulkki. The daily soap will soon start to air on Colors TV. The promo sees a couple who travels from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh as they are in search of a suitable girl for the prosperous Virendra Pratap Singh. The twist comes when the couple is seen doing a bargain deal in order to choose a particular girl. In the promo, one of the characters of the show is seen exchanging a bag of money so as to get the girl to marry Virendra.

