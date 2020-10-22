Ekta Kapoor Shares #NoFilter Love For Bestie Ruchikaa Kapoor In Fun IG Video

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on October 21, 2020, as she uploaded a fun #nofilter video with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The video was just a showcase of Ekta’s love for her best friend as she mentioned. Take a look at the post.

Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram Post

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram yesterday as she uploaded a no filter video with her bestie Ruchikaa Kapoor. The two had some fun in front of the camera as they expressed their love for each other, making it evident that they share a great bond. Ekta’s caption read – ‘#nofilter just Bestie loveeee !!!’ Fans and friends spammed the post with comments. Fans dropped emojis whereas their friends expressed how the video was cute and the two are being missed. Ruchikaa Kapoor herself commented 3 red hearts on the video, have a look.

Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post about Mumbhai

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on October 20, 2020, as she shared the first snippet for the upcoming show Mumbhai on AltBalaji, a day prior to this she had also shared a 3-minute long promo for the upcoming show. The snippet she uploaded on October 20th saw Priyank Sharma in a new avatar as he sat and performed rituals in a pooja. Her caption for the post read – “Hmmmmmmm d surprise package ! Kaun hai ye naya chehra, jo aaya hai Mumbai par raaj karne?

Iss power game ka yeh hai ek naya twist, wait & watch #MumBhai, streaming 6th Nov on @altbalaji and @zee5shows”.

Ekta Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Ekta recently revealed the promo for her upcoming show, Maulkki. The daily soap will soon start to air on Colors TV. The promo sees a couple who travels from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh as they are in search of a suitable girl for the prosperous Virendra Pratap Singh. The twist comes when the couple is seen doing a bargain deal in order to choose a particular girl. In the promo, one of the characters of the show is seen exchanging a bag of money so as to get the girl to marry Virendra.

