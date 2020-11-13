Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash brings stars together; Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, others shine

The last few months has been hard for India with COVID-19 and the lockdown, but the nation is slowly returning to normalcy with the ease of restrictions. The film industry, that had also witnessed a rare ‘break’, is also back to life and after the resumption of shooting, theatres, even celebratory events are now being held. This was seen with Ekta Kapoor throwing a Diwali party, attended by the stars of the entertainment industry on Thursday.

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash

The Diwali bash was celebrated at Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu. Hina Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi, Karan Patel, Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan, Kanchi Kaul-Shabbir Ahluwalia, Krystle D’Souza, Mukesh Chabbra were among those who gathered at the venue.

While the women dazzled in lehengas, sarees and traditional dresses, the men also kept the style game on point in kurtas.

Kanchi Kaul-Shabir Ahluwalia

Star couple Shabbir Ahluwalia complimented each other’s styles well in traditional attires.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan kept it breezy in a light-coloured traditional attire.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur was all smiles in a stunning saree.

Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi too made a statement in a multi-couloured saree.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta kept it simple in white.

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Karan Patel

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are expecting their first child, posed with Karan Patel and Mushtaq Sheikh.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, who has worked with Ekta over the years, was one of the star attractions in a graceful lehenga.

Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput starer Dil Bechara, too was snapped.

Manish Malhotra, Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan,Krystle D’Douza

Manish Malhotra had his face mask on, as he posed with rumoured couple Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan, and Krystle D’Douza.

Anupriya Goenka

Anupriya Goenka was also clicked by the cameras in ethnic attire.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, had portrayed the famous vamp Komolika for Ekta Kapoor’s show, aced the ethnic game.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna, who has been working with Ekta since Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was among the other attendees of the event in a lehenga.

