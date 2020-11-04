Ekta Kapoor Feels Nostalgic About Her 'thinner Days', Shares Throwback Picture On Insta

On November 3, 2020, Indian Television producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture with Actor Krystle D’Souza. Showing her fun side, she captioned the picture as a throwback to her thinner days with Krystle. Her fans complimented her and dropped red hearts in the comments.

TV producer Ekta Kapoor shares throwback picture with Krystle D'souza

Ekta was seen wearing a black t-shirt while Krystle wore grey. The duo posed for the camera smiling and hugging each other. Producer Ekta, who is popular for her activeness on social media called Krystle ‘hottie’ in her recent Instagram post. Feeling nostalgic, Ekta shared the old picture remembering her days when she was thin and recalls those memories with utmost fondness.

Ekta shares a lovely rapport with most of her television actors and often shares their picture on her social media handles. Television actor Krystle calls Ekta her inspiration, mentor, friend who is like a family to her. The relationship between the duo has evolved ever since they started working together in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and both adore each other.

Ekta Kapoor shares Dark 7 White Trailer on IG

In her another recent post, Ekta shared a trailer of her web series production Dark 7 White which will be streaming on November 24, 2020 on ALT Balaji and Zee5. She captioned it as assassinations are a part of politics, there are no accidents. She revealed that the murder mystery will have seven suspects of a high-profile murder. The show will have Actor Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the leading roles. Sacred Games’ Bunty Jatin Sarna turns cop in the crime thriller.

Television and Film producer and director, Ekta is the creative head and joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms Limited. In 2017, she launched an OTT platform ALT Balaji. She has produced popular shows like Hum Paanch (season 1, 2 and 3), Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay (season 1 and 2), Kayaamat, Kya Kahein, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Gumraah and many more. Her produced movies are Krishna Cottage, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Love Sex aur Dhokha, Ragini MMS, Lootera, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Jabariya Jodi and Dream Girl.

