Ekta Kapoor Trashes Fan Theory About Kajal Bhai From 'Hum Paanch' Being An 'LGBT Icon'

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and denied a social media user's theory that Hum Paanch's Kajal bhai was an iconic 'LGBT' icon. The social media user stated why Hum Paanch's Kajal Bhai is a "90s LGBT icon" where the user listed various reasons about the character from the popular show back in the day. When the post started doing the rounds on social media, a number of other social media users agreed with the post, but soon Ekta Kapoor addressed the post and revealed that it was not true.

Kajal Bhai as an LGBT icon

In the 90s, a popular show called Hum Paanch revolved around five sisters and her parents. The comedy-drama show featured various characters who were very different from one another as they entertained their viewers. Kajal was among the five sisters and was like a tomboy on the show who had her different sense of style.

A social media user took to her Instagram handle and shared a number of reasons as to why the user thought Kajal Bhai as LGBT icon would be perfect. In the post, the user stated that the character of Hum Paanch's Kajal bhai had a "Gender-nonconforming style". Here are the reasons as listed by the user on the post:

Kajal from “Hum Paanch” was a ‘90s LGBT icon.



Kajal was called “Kajal Bhai” (Brother/Don Kajal).



Everyone at home used she/her pronouns for Kajal, but Kajal used he/him pronouns to self-reference.



Gender-nonconforming style: Kajal always dressed in conventionally male-presenting, loose clothes.



Kajal Bhai told people to f*** off when they recommended dressing “like a girl.” Check out the clapback clip in this carousel. lol didn’t even spare grandma.

The netizen also shared a series of pictures and video clips from the show to help others understand the post better. Check it out below.

A number of netizens agreed to the post and the theory and wrote in the comments that they felt the same way. However, Ekta Kapoor has denied this theory. The show maker shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote in her caption, "Hmm! Nope How u wish! But def a non conformist" Check out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story below.

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story

