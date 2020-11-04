'Naagin 5': Mohit Sehgal To Bid Farewell To Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

In the current episodes of Naagin 5, the makers of the supernatural show have been focusing on the budding love story between lead characters Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s characters as Cheel and Naagin, respectively. The show is the fifth season in the supernatural franchise. The show has already been receiving lots of love since its first episode. According to recent episodes, Mohit Sehgal aka Aadi Naag’s intentions has already been exposed before Veer and reportedly his character is nearing an end. Keep reading to know more about it:

Mohit Sehgal’s role to end soon?

Naagin 5 fans have been praising Surbhi Chandna and Sharad’s onscreen chemistry and they have already named them as VaNi. Moreover, it was earlier revealed that when the show started, the love story between Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi was supposed to be off centre. Now with VaNi stealing the show, according to Pinkvilla, Mohit’s character will soon end on the show with his true intentions exposed.

Moreover, once Veer finds out about Bani being a Naagin, there will be a rift, but as per Pinkvilla reports, the makers are keen to introduce another girl to develop a new love triangle. The show Naagin 5 has been faring decently on the TRP list since its first day. However, it is still unable to meet the expectations. Hence, the makers of the show are trying their best to keep the audience hooked by introducing new twists and turns to the plots.

Previously, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad were both extremely overwhelmed with the response to their onscreen chemistry. Sharad also shared his wife’s reaction to it. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that she found the chemistry very seamless. He further added that she told him that it looks effortless, it looks like both of them are not making any effort.

Naagin 5 cast

The show had Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead cast in the first few episodes. Later, it was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. The show had a minor setback when Sharad Malhotra, one of the lead actors on the show, tested positive for coronavirus. He was then replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. The fifth instalment of the show aired on August 9, 2020. The actor has also appeared in shows like Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz and gained immense popularity while starring opposite Karan Singh Grover in Qubool Hai.

