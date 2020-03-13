Ekta Kapoor Deserves The 'TV Czarina' Tag Indeed; A Look At Her Glorious Journey

Ekta Kapoor is called the TV Czarina for a reason. She has truly been a game-changer for the Indian television sphere. Her shows can still take people on a trip down memory lane as it kept the majority of the Indian population glued to their TV screens.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor On Sexism In The Industry And How She Was Presented Like A 'freak Of Nature

Ekta Kapoor's 'K mantra' worked out quite well for her

After starting her career as a producer, Ekta Kapoor started ruling the TV industry from the year 1995 as she started bankrolling hit shows like Mano Ya Na Mano, Hum Paanch, Koshish Ek Asha and Ghar Ek Mandir. But the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a turning point in her career as the show went on to become one of the most successful TV shows in the history of Indian television. Ekta Kapoor's 'K' magic also worked indeed well as the shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasauti Zindagi Kay too proved to be a blockbuster hit.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Calls BFF Smriti Irani 'Soul Sister' In A Long Instagram Caption

Ekta Kapoor further strengthened her reign in the TV industry as her winning streak continued with shows like Kkusum, Kutumb and Kahin Kisi Roz. Ekta Kapoor often makes viewers nostalgic as she shares some glimpses of her shows. Ekta Kapoor also paved the way for some iconic characters, title tracks as well as some on-screen pairs who are still loved today.

Ekta Kapoor has now forayed into the digital space too

From television, there was no looking back for Ekta Kapoor as she also forayed into films. Ekta Kapoor has bankrolled films like Veere Di Wedding, Dream Girl, Judgementall Hai Kya, Udta Punjab, Ek Villian, Lootera, The Dirty Picture, Ragini MMS and Krishna Cottage. Her films proved to be a commercial success and also appreciated by the critics. The TV Czarina has also conquered the digital space with her OTT platform ALTBalaji backing successful shows like Ragini MMS Returns, The Test Case, Bose: Dead Or Alive and Broken.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor, Others Slam 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Ask 'Why So Uneasy?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.