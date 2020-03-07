The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ekta Kapoor, Others Slam 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Ask 'Why So Uneasy?'

Bollywood News

Ekta Kapoor and other stars slammed a report that claimed audience had given a 'tight slap to Thappad' at the box office.They asked the portal, 'why so uneasy?'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ekta Kapoor, others slam 'tight slap to Thappad' box office report, ask 'Why so uneasy?'

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad completed one week at the box office on Thursday. While the Taapsee Pannu-starrer became a talking point for receiving praises by celebrities and netizens, its first-week collection too created a buzz. While the collections got termed ‘below the mark’ by a well-known trade analyst, a popular trade portal had a stinging take on the figures. 

READ: 'Thappad' Box Office Collection Day 8: Taapsee Pannu's Film Experiences A Slow Weekend

The portal wrote ‘audience gives tight slap to Thappad’, referring to its ‘rejection’ by the audiences. The portal sarcastically highlighted it being the ‘most important film ever made in India’. It went on to state that such ‘gimmicks’ deserve ‘this kind of treatment’ from the audience, and even stated that the film looked ‘bad’ right from the trailer. 

Celebrities reacted strongly to the report, particularly its headline. 

READ: 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan Not Convinced With Plot Of 'Thappad'; Taapsee Pannu Reacts

Mini Mathur asked why it was ‘almost celebrating’ the movie receiving lesser than expected money, and called it an ‘ugly and vicious reportage’ of the industry it represents. She also gave it a ‘Thappad’ for its ‘personal delight.’ 

Ekta Kapoor stated that a good film like this does not deserve a caption like this.

   

Kubbra Sait asked they were so ‘uneasy’, adding that she was keen on watching the film, urging the portal to ‘indulge in retail therapy’ and write again when feeling better. 

Karanvir Bohra wondered if the portal had any issue with the makers. He expressed that the collection was ‘highly commendable’ and that every film does not need to earn Rs 100 crore for it to be a success. 

READ: Post Divorce & 'Thappad', Dia Mirza Says People Look At Her With Awe & Admiration

Thappad

Thappad revolves around the story of a woman, played by Taapsee, and her battle to divorce her husband over one slap. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, among others. 

READ: Women's Day 2020: 'Thappad' To 'English Vinglish'; Women-oriented Movies In Bollywood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV