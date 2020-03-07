Ekta Kapoor, others slam 'tight slap to Thappad' box office report, ask 'Why so uneasy?'

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad completed one week at the box office on Thursday. While the Taapsee Pannu-starrer became a talking point for receiving praises by celebrities and netizens, its first-week collection too created a buzz. While the collections got termed ‘below the mark’ by a well-known trade analyst, a popular trade portal had a stinging take on the figures.

The portal wrote ‘audience gives tight slap to Thappad’, referring to its ‘rejection’ by the audiences. The portal sarcastically highlighted it being the ‘most important film ever made in India’. It went on to state that such ‘gimmicks’ deserve ‘this kind of treatment’ from the audience, and even stated that the film looked ‘bad’ right from the trailer.

Celebrities reacted strongly to the report, particularly its headline.

Mini Mathur asked why it was ‘almost celebrating’ the movie receiving lesser than expected money, and called it an ‘ugly and vicious reportage’ of the industry it represents. She also gave it a ‘Thappad’ for its ‘personal delight.’

Hey @Box_Off_India ... why are you almost “celebrating” a film getting lower collections than expected? Isn’t this vicious & ugly reportage of the very industry you represent? A #Thappad for this personal delight. https://t.co/BW9SnZfCqc — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) March 7, 2020

Ekta Kapoor stated that a good film like this does not deserve a caption like this.

I so agree! A good film in times like this does NOT DESERVE THS CAPTION! https://t.co/WGQ27EXrT1 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 7, 2020

Kubbra Sait asked they were so ‘uneasy’, adding that she was keen on watching the film, urging the portal to ‘indulge in retail therapy’ and write again when feeling better.

Why you so uneasy?

I want to travel to Dublin to watch the film... hearing grand reviews of it.

Go indulge in retail therapy and when you’re feeling better... write again. https://t.co/3cbCyzlZmp — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) March 7, 2020

Karanvir Bohra wondered if the portal had any issue with the makers. He expressed that the collection was ‘highly commendable’ and that every film does not need to earn Rs 100 crore for it to be a success.

Bro I don't know what is ur equation with the producer/Director of the film #Thappad but collecting a 22*cr in its 1st week is highly commendable.... Every film doesn't have to cross a 100cr to be a hit. https://t.co/hVHVH1Ap0n — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) March 7, 2020

Thappad

Thappad revolves around the story of a woman, played by Taapsee, and her battle to divorce her husband over one slap. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, among others.

