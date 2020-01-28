Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Look Stunning As They Promote Their Film 'Malang'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are all set for the release of their upcoming film, Malang. The makers have managed to gain attention around the film through its trailer and the promotions. The lead actors have been on a promotional spree and have left no stone unturned.

Disha and Aditya were recently spotted together in the city while they were busy promoting Malang. Disha certainly looks exquisite in a white crop top and ripped jeans. The actor completed the look with thigh-high white boots, cream coloured belt, and minimal jewellery. Disha let her hair down giving it a wavy touch.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapoor looked uber cool in a blue shirt and black jeans. He completed the look with black shoes, a pair of sunglasses and a watch. The stars have been sharing various posts related to the film Malang. Check out their pictures from the promotional event.

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. The movie has been highly anticipated since the release of its first look. The Bharat star was channelling her inner diva in the poster of Malang and her charm stole fans' hearts.

In the poster, Patani looked amazingly gorgeous. The film will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020, and the trailer stands true to the tagline of the film which reads, 'Unleash the Madness.’ Watch the trailer and a few songs from the upcoming film.

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

