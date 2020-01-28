Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Part Ways In Malang's New Song 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'

Upcoming Bollywood movie Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani as the lead pair along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The movie is gaining a lot of buzz due to its cast and chartbuster songs. After previous songs being a hit, a new song Phir Na Mile Kabhi is out, read to know more.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi

The fourth and latest song released from Malang’s album is Phir Na Milen Kabhi. It is sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari. Lyrics are written by Prince Dubey and music is arranged and produced by DJ Phukan. Like the previous songs, Chal Ghar Chalen, Malang - Title Track and Humraah, the new track Phir Na Milen Kabhi also features Aditya Roy and Disha Patani. The difference is that this is the first heartbreaking track with a sad tone. The video of the song released in around 2: 56 minutes.

In the video, Aditya Roy Kapur leaves Disha Patani as she is sleeping. He goes away without her knowledge. He then seems to get along with another girl, but still misses Disha and the time he spent with her. The song ends with Aditya holding Disha but it seems that some uncertain event has taken place, as blood is seen on his head.

Directed by Mohit Suri it is a romantic thriller film and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Advait visits Goa where he meets Sara, a free-spirited girl who lives life unshackled. Opposites attract and all goes well until life turns upside down. Years later, Advait is on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael in his way.

The film marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

