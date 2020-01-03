Aditya Roy Kapur Drops Malang Poster | Katrina Kaif And Elli AvrRam React

Malang is an upcoming film that will star Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri who has previously given commercially successful movies to the Bollywood industry. Malang is a Hindi language romantic thriller film and is being produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. The filmmakers recently dropped the first look posters from the film and have left the fans intrigued to see the actors in the film. Along with fans, reactions started coming in from Bollywood celebrities as well.

Katrina Kaif reacted to Aditya’s poster

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur have worked together in a romantic drama film, Fitoor. The duo has been friends ever since and have been seen supporting each other on many occasions. As soon as Aditya Kapur uploaded his first look poster, Katrina Kaif was seen sending love on the picture. She had commented with two hearts on his picture.

Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam is an actor who gained a lot of fame after appearing in Bigg Boss, a reality show. She is also known for her film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She too commented on Aditya Roy’s poster from the film Malang.

Other celebrity reactions

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Elli AvrRam, many other celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sooraj Pancholi commented on the picture. They all seem very excited and wished the actor good luck. The first look of Aditya Roy has been receiving a lot of love from everyone.

