Single Elli AvrRam Reveals That She Has No One To Give 'goodnight Kisses'

Inside Edge 2 actor Elli AvrRam took to her social media to joke about the struggles of being single. In the picture posted by the actor, she is seen pouting at the camera. She posted the picture on her Instagram account and wrote that she is so single that she doesn’t have anyone to send the ‘good night kisses’ picture to. Check out the picture posted by Elli AvrRam here.

Elli AvrRam Instagram post

In the picture, the Inside Edge 2 actor can be seen wearing a multi-coloured top. She wore minimum makeup for the picture. In the picture, she left her hair open in a messy natural way. Netizens have showered their love on the picture of the star. She also took to her Instagram story and posted that about the new post. She even asked her fans to head up to her feed if they are single and if they can relate.

After Elli AvrRam posted the picture, fellow Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma commented on the post. She asked the star to send the loved up selfies to her. While her fans wrote that they are always here for her. Her fans complimented her saying that the picture was ‘too cute’, they also mentioned that she looked adorable.

Elli AvrRam will be seen essaying the role of Jesse in the upcoming film Malang. She shared her look from the film and mentioned that it took her hours to get in and out of the look. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor as well as Kunal Khemu. Malang is an action romance movie that is helmed by Mohit Suri. Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan and is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

